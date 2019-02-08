EAST POINT, Ga. — Downtown East Point is under construction and many are overjoyed. Orange barricades, red dust and heavy-duty equipment have been prevalent around Main Street these past few days. The most impacted area was between the blocks of White Way and W. Cleveland Ave.

Construction sign outside of Oz Pizza

Just to give residents some perspective on the scope of the project, the multi-jurisdictional collaboration encompasses not only the city of East Point but the Federal Highway Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The overall goal of which is to create a pedestrian-friendly corridor that will include the entire west side of Main Street from Cleveland Avenue to Vesta Avenue (near East Point/College Park City Limits). The reported cost of which is somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.5 million dollars including funds from GDOT and the city of East Point.

“We are so excited about transforming our downtown district,” said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. “Through this project, our downtown will become a more accessible and pedestrian-friendly beautiful destination for all to enjoy.”

So what does that mean? It means a brand new walkway from the downtown corridor to the borders of College Park. That means sidewalks that would be 10 - 12 feet wide, street furniture such as benches, new and improved street lighting, landscaping, and parallel parking.

The ‘beautification’ project is one of the many steps the city has taken towards the revitalization of the City’s downtown district to a true “live-work-play-shop” environment. For more information about the Downtown Streetscape Project, visit the City of East Point’s website.

