EAST POINT, Ga. — Beginning January 22 until March 5, the City of East Point will be giving its residents the opportunity to reconcile unpaid fees and fines during its ticket amnesty period.

The purpose of this program is to provide relief to qualified individuals who have found themselves in default of a court-ordered ticket or obligation. So during the six-week period, little to no penalties will be assessed for outstanding tickets including Failures to Appear in Court.

Last year’s program brought in nearly $9000 in fees with roughly about 50 individuals showing up to take care of their old fines. This amount is considerably lower than average according to city officials due in large part to the government shutdown that took place this time in 2019, according to city officials.

City of East Point Court Administrator, Kimberly Propst notes that the participants usually number around 150. She states that the city feels optimistic that those numbers will return for this year’s program.

Also during the amnesty period, residents can apply for record restriction for any nonviolent crime committed in the City of East Point. The normal fee for which is $25, however, if you apply on either February 9 or March 2, those fees will be waived.

The City of East Point Court will also be extending their hours of operation during the six-week period for amnesty walk-ins. Residents can also apply to request restriction of non-violent crimes committed in East Point. The $25 application fee will be waived.

To download an application click here.

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Georgia bill would create loan forgiveness program for teachers who agree to certain requirements

Atlanta Dream 'thrilled' as WNBA announces labor agreement