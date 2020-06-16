'Bean' there, done that | Co-workers throw surprise drive-by parade for Delta Airlines employee

College Park native, Judy Bean, celebrates half a century working for the Atlanta airline.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Sunday afternoon, nearly two dozen gathered in College Park to honor the milestone event of one of their most beloved co-workers, Judy Bean.

As of Monday, June 15, Bean will have celebrated her fifty-year anniversary with Atlanta’s largest employer, Delta Airlines.

Only at Delta, they affectionately refer to these milestones as ‘Deltaversaries’

Tiffany Meng, a 15-year-veteran of the Delta Flight Museum where she works with Bean, arranged the ‘Deltaversary’ parade. Meng lovingly refers to Bean as her ‘work mother.’

The group met at 4:30 pm at the College Park Library to coordinate a route before departing around 5 pm to surprise the guest of honor.

The dozen-plus convoy of well-wishers descended upon Judy’s quiet College Park neighborhood with horns, balloons, gifts, even a small confetti canon.

When asked about her surprise ‘Deltaversary’ parade, Bean told My East Point News that she was, in a word - flabbergasted.