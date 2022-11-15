East Point Police looking for man accused of shooting woman in 'apparent robbery' at beauty shop

Authorities said it happened at the Beauty World Beauty Supply at 3114 Washington Rd. in East Point.

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police are searching for a man accused of robbing and shooting a woman at a beauty shop Tuesday.

The beauty shop is close to several businesses including the Piggly Wiggly at the intersection of Washington Road and Harris Drive.

When officers arrived at the beauty shop, they found a woman with "apparent gunshot wounds in what appears to be a robbery."

The woman was treated on scene by East Point Fire & Rescue, and then taken to Grady Hospital for additional medical treatment, police said.

Detectives are looking for the man pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to call East Point Police at (404) 761-2177.