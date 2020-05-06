East Point celebrated National Doughnut Day with a familiar face

The owners of Daylight Donuts are happy to be back in business following the shutdown

EAST POINT, Ga. — Hey Tri-Cities. Guess what day it is? If you said, Friday, you’re absolutely correct - but that’s not even the best part.

It's National Doughnut Day and all that implies! That special time of the year when you’re not only allowed, but encouraged to indulge, delight and appreciate those tasty rings of fried gold in all their glory, and better yet, they’re free!

While it seems that just about every novelty snack and specialty drink has staked their claim all over the calendar, National Doughnut Day actually has a history that stretches all the way back to the days of WWII.

The very first National Doughnut Day was established nearly 80 years ago in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army as a way to honor the women who served the soldiers during the Great War.

Here's a few shops around the Tri-Cities area that you may want to check out:

that will be serving up freebies to celebrate:

At Krispy Kreme, you can get any doughnut of your choice for free on Friday, no purchase necessary. Be warned though, in previous years the doughnut shop has had notoriously long lines.

The coffee and doughnut chain is giving away one free doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage. The deal is valid all day, while supplies last.

Last, but certainly not least. Back by popular demand is…

The newest franchise on the list to be sure, but far from unknown. Located on Cleveland Avenue, this shop quickly became a community favorite. Relying on take-out delivery and UBER Eats, this family-owned and operated business was finally able to re-open to the public sometime in late April.



Co-owner Mine Sakah, along with her immediate family strives to maintain their high level of customer service, even if they had to be hand-delivered.

New hours are listed as hours: 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Pre-orders are welcome and they recommended that you if you have a large order to contact 404-910-6292. Now let's get out there and supporting our local business!