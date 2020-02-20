EAST POINT, Ga. — The city of East Point is making 2020 the "year that counts" and offering a special prize to kids who win a related contest.

Census Day is April 1 and city officials in East Point have been going above and beyond to educate its residents about the importance of making sure that every one of its more than 35,000 residents.

Up until Census Day 2020, the city will be holding a youth competition to incentivize residents 18 and under to ensure that all are tallied properly.

East Point’s office of communication, in partnership with its GIS Division, has crafted a multitiered campaign to do just that.

Youth Competition ‘What the Census Means to Me?’

The youth competition titled "What the Census Means to Me?" will incorporate a tiered approach that encompasses three age groups, elementary, middle and high school.

Elementary School - Create a 2020 Census themed poster on what the census means to you. Include your name, grade, and school on your poster.

Middle School - Create graphic art using a variety of tools available online (Adobe, Canva, PowerPoint, Final Cut Pro, etc.)

High School - Produce a 30 to 60-second public service announcement (PSA) about the census and why it’s important to be counted.

Prizes included at each school level:

1st Place: Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

2nd Place: Amazon Echo Dot

3rd Place: Amazon Fire Stick

Participants are encouraged to forward their submissions to communications@EastPointCity.org. Bilingual entries are encouraged and the deadline for submissions is April 1, 2020.

For more information about East Point’s Census Youth Population, visit the city’s website.

