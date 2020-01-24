EAST POINT, Ga. — The newly appointed steering committee for the City Agricultural Plan held its first meeting in East Point last night at the ArtsXChange.

Last November, three East Point residents were selected out of ten candidates to become community delegates as a part of the City Agriculture Planning Steering Committee.

The remaining seven members were appointed by the city to develop East Point's City Agriculture Plan with the support of the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), beginning this January.

On the evening of Thursday, Jan. 23, the Steering Committee met for the first time to begin the process of brainstorming ideas for the East Point Agriculture Plan.

The next phase of the project will involve shaping out the planning process along with the support of the Atlanta Regional Commission between January and June 2020.

East Point City Agricultural Planning Steering Committee.

For the East Point City Agriculture Plan, members will meet approximately 6 - 8 times between January and June. The planning team, which includes the ARC and Food Well Alliance, will present project updates to the steering committee for feedback.

Steering Committee meetings will take place on the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm:

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Thursday, March 20, 2020

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Thursday, June 18, 2020

For continued, up-to-date information about the status of the East Point City Agricultural Plan, visit www.foodwellalliance.org/east-point

