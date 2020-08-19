East Point dog park being added to popular city park

Parks & Recreation confirms that park is nearing completion.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Many East Point dog owners have been excited to see some of the first images of the dog park construction as they starting popping up on Facebook community pages.

The dog park adds yet another asset to the community green space, Sumner Park. This popular city park already has desirable amenities, such as tennis courts, playgrounds, a softball field, and not to mention is the home of the Dick Lane Velodrome, the only such bike track in the entire state.

The new dog park was is situated near the newly completed first phase of the East Point Model Mile pedestrian and bike trail at the intersection of Headland Drive and Warren Way -- just next to the Sumner Park Rose Garden.

The nearly completed park will contain two sections, one for larger dogs and another for small ones. There will be water fountains available as well for the dogs.

This one joins the ranks of other local dog parks such as the newly christened John L. Lewis Memorial Dog Park at 488 King Arnold Street in Hapeville and the South Bend Dog Park located over on Lakewood Ave, just stone’s throw away from the Screen Gems production studio.

“The particular park has a beautiful rose garden, the Velodrome, play areas, playgrounds, and a softball field,” Shellord Pickett, Interim Director for East Point’s Parks & Recreation tells My East Point News.

“As Councilmember Lance Robertson says, there’s not a lot of cities that can boast all of that in one park.”

Pickett also wanted to reiterate to the residents that while the finishing touches are being put on the park’s construction, technically all city parks are still closed due to the pandemic. However, there are discussions in the works about making concessions.

For more information and updates on the status of the dog park, visit the city of East Point’s website.