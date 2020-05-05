A Fourth to be reckoned with | East Point enjoys a stellar turnout for birthday parade

Jefferson Park resident is treated to a ‘Star Wars’ themed parade for her 13th birthday.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Monday afternoon in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of East Point, Reagan Fizell was enjoying time outside with her parents Andrew & Stacy for their tight-knit community’s ’Social Distance Happy Hour.’

At approximately 6:30 pm, the Fizell family was treated to a ’Star Wars’ themed birthday parade as dozens of friends and neighbors rounded the corner of Bryan Ave.

Community leader, Charlotte Cagle served as parade director as she and her husband lead the hybrid walking and driving parade past the home of the birthday girl, Reagan who celebrated her 13th birthday this week.

In fitting with the theme, many participants came dressed in costumes. Some parade-goers even came from Doraville to attend. A member of the East Point Police Department was even on-hand to ‘chaperone’ the parade as well as offer social-distant birthday wishes.

The parade theme was the brainchild of Reagan’s mother, Stacy who successfully coordinated the idea with friends and neighbors without her daughter finding out about it first.

Reagan’s response to My East Point News when asked how big of a Star Wars she was on a scale from 1 to 10, her response - 9.