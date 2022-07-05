24-year-old woman shot, killed near East Point apartment complex

The medical examiner identified the woman as Destiny Fitzpatrick.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was shot dead in East Point, according to the medical examiner's office.

The shooting happened Tuesday at 3000 Fox Hunt Lane, which is near The Park at Galaway Apartments. The location is not far from Brookview Elementary School.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner labeled the shooting a homicide, saying it resulted from a domestic dispute.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Destiny Fitzpatrick Tuesday. She died as a result of a gunshot wound.

11Alive has reached out to the East Point Police Department for more information but they have not returned the request for comment yet.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.