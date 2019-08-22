EAST POINT, Ga. — Whether it’s the Commons area, Soccer in the Streets next to Oz Pizza or the Streetscape Project on Main Street, Downtown East Point has been going through a lot of changes lately. And it doesn’t end there. East Point’s city leaders are looking for feedback from its most crucial resource…its residents.

“What our goal is for this particular project is to have a citizen-driven plan. We want to get citizen input on the forefront rather than the backend,” stated Anthony Alston, East Point’s Senior Planner for Planning & Development, “That way people feel like they’re involved in the process. They know what’s going on from beginning to end.”

ARC Downtown Overlay Plan

The Planning & Community Development Department of East Point will be hosting a special Downtown Overlay Rewrite Community Meeting on Thursday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.

The meeting will review:

• Overlay/Architectural Guidelines

• Commercial Redevelopment District

• Existing Land Use Policies/Recommendations

The goal of the meeting to gather citizen input on the needs, strengths, and opportunities for downtown developments in East Point. For more information about the Downtown Overlay Rewrite Community Meeting, visit the city’s website.

