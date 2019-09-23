EAST POINT, Ga. — Police said a woman suspected of leading a violent home invasion and robbery in August is now responsible for a murder over Labor Day Weekend.

Lashandra Boyd, 26, was the prime suspect in a daylight home invasion on Dorsey Avenue in East Point during which she was said to have tied the homeowner up at knifepoint and demanded the PIN to her bank cards.

East Point Police arrested the suspected accomplice in that crime, Gelisa Lowe, on August 22.

Now, police say that Boyd is believed to have killed Kelvin Freeman on Palm Drive on Sept. 3. They need help locating her.

Police were called out to a home after a report of shots fired. They found the resident, Freeman, dead at the scene.

Boyd, who is also known as Starr Redd, is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this person or incident please contact Detective Tysver at 404-559-6333, The East Point Police Dispatch 404-761-2177 or Crimestoppers at www.stopcrimeatl.com.

