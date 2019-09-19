EAST POINT, Ga. — Mark your calendars East Point! The City of East Point is hosting the Hurricane Dorian Day of Giving Event at the Downtown Commons this Saturday from 8 am-12 pm.

Hurricane Dorian hit the northernmost islands of the Bahamas — the Abaco Islands, and Grand Bahama Island, which has a population of around 70,000. Hurricane Dorian first hit the Abaco Islands as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds leaving at least 50 people dead and thousands more are missing and/or without homes. The crisis caused by the aftermath of Dorian is far from over.

Hurricane Dorian - Tropical Satellite - Monday 10 am special update

WXIA

Donations that are being accepted include cleaning supplies, non-perishable groceries, home essentials, safety, and hygiene supplies. All donations will be sent to the Bahamas Consulate General based in Atlanta, Ga.

For a full list of desired items, visit the city of East Point's website.