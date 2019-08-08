EAST POINT, Ga. — The City of East Point Police Department hosted the annual National Night Out event Tuesday evening. This event was free of charge to the public and is part of a nationwide initiative to encourage relationships between law enforcement and the community at large. East Point Police partnered with other community groups and businesses to arrange a special backpack giveaway for the 300 children registered.

Dozens of families poured into the Downtown Commons as the grassy knoll was transformed into a mini-festival complete with food, games, activities, even a bouncy slide, and dance contest.

East Point police Department offering free fingerprinting

EPPD Public Events Coordinator, Donna Bridges shared, “This is something we cannot do alone. We need the community involved.” According to a statement from Bridges, there were roughly 340 backpacks given away at the event.

Other participating groups included: the East Point Police Auxiliary, East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church, Kona Ice, Mother's Against Drunk Driving, Dick's Sporting Goods, SA Recycling, the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, and the East Point Fire Department.

