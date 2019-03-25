EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point is ready to "Spring" into action.

After a cold and wet winter, the residents of East Point are aching to get out of their houses and start enjoying some much-needed sunlight. Well, look no further because the good folks running the city have got you covered. For the next 90 days at least.

Now in its second year, "The Healthy Point" is an initiative aimed at creating multi-generational, and healthy community-focused activities. Heavily supported by Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, this program incorporates both physical and educational events designed to bolster healthy lifestyle choices.

“I am excited for another opportunity to walk side-by-side with residents, Council, and staff to accomplish our health goals,” said Ingraham. “This is an opportunity to expose residents to health services, resources, food and activities provided in the great City of East Point.”

The event for this year will kick-off at the John D. Milner Athletic Complex at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, with a two-mile walk accompanied by the mayor along with the city council. Registered participants will receive a "Healthy Point" t-shirt and passport that will help track their progress over the course of the 90-day program as well as qualify them to earn various prizes and other incentives.

In addition to the opening event, participants will also have the opportunity to regularly exercise with the Mayor/council up to three times a week throughout the 90-day period. Other events and activities include healthy movie nights, cooking classes, celebrity chef-sponsored cooking demonstrations as well as free aerobics and yoga classes.

“Our health is truly our wealth and it’s important that we work together to be a healthier City,” said Ingraham.

Several prominent and local sponsors have also joined the cause for this year's event. Cigna is the title sponsor as well as WellStar Atlanta Medical Center South, The Vault, Truly Living Well and the East Point Farmers Market to name a few. For more information about how to enroll for free in the program, please visit the Healthy Point link on the city's website.

