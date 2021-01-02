East Point mayor calls for curfew crackdown after Camp Creek shooting injures 3 teens

Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said she wants to enforce a strict curfew, effective as soon as council votes Monday night.

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham is taking action, immediately, after someone shot three teens Saturday night at the Camp Creek Marketplace.

Police said the victims are two boys and a girl. Two of the victims are 15 years old and one is 13-years-old.

“I was thankful when I talked to my deputy chief that all of the three teens are in stable condition,” said the Mayor.

Mayor Holiday Ingraham said she wants to enforce a strict curfew, effective as soon as the council votes Monday night. She said violations will come with fines and possible jail time for parents and guardians if their children are caught violating the curfew more than once.

She said she’s extremely concerned because this isn’t the first violent situation at the shopping center. Just a few weeks ago, a woman was shot while at the AMC movie theater in Camp Creek.

Mayor Holiday Ingraham said she understands kids and teens gather at the marketplace, especially on weekends. But, now, she’s taking action to hopefully keep them safe.

“For right now, we’re going to change our curfew which means that you will not be able to be in Camp Creek unaccompanied without an adult or guardian after a certain period of time and I believe that should be no later than 9 o’clock,” she told 11Alive.

She said the tricky part is that half of the marketplace, like where the theater is, is in Atlanta. So, she has reached out to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to hopefully come up with a team strategy to address this. Mayor Holiday Ingraham believes a uniform approach is best, since Atlanta has a different curfew.

She said the plan has exceptions, like teens who are working. She expects the Camp Creek area will be stepping up police patrol.

“You’ll definitely be seeing an increase of presence of police officers and hopefully a multi-jurisdictional approach as well,” said Mayor Holiday Ingraham.