EAST POINT, Ga. -- Spiderwebs, ghosts and ghouls adorned the houses along a normally quiet residential street awaiting this year’s trick or treaters.

Children and families from all over East Point travel to Bryan Avenue to celebrate the scariest night of the year, and the best part is, it’s all free.

It’s a tradition in its 9th year and residents in charge of transforming this neighborhood say they plan to continue for years to come.

The event has grown so large, even the East Point police department steps in to assist with crowd control and to ensure the street remains blocked off to allow children to safely canvas the area.

Bryan Avenue resident and founder of this fright night, Dustin Forman recalls the idea came about when a child was struck by a vehicle nearby during Halloween years ago. It was then when he rallied together with neighbors to create a safe and fun space for the kids of the area to come and trick or treat. Today, fellow residents say that it’s an event that has become “bigger than Christmas” for those of this community.

Planning for next year’s block party begins immediately after cleaning up and, of course, they plan to go bigger, better and even scarier for 2019.

