Construction for a world class sports facility is officially underway in East Point.

City leaders, architects, and stakeholders put shovels to the ground to start on the new pavilion and classroom building at the Georgia Sports Park.

Georgia Sports Park Initiative Chair, Larry Lord, was an architect on the project. He says the 6,000 square foot facility will be the first of its kind in the area. He adds one of the partners for activities is the Andrew and Walter Young YMCA.

“Soccer is an international sport, and this will be an international building. It will be fully sustainable and include many state of the art amenities,” said Lord. The building will also be used for several programs for youth in the community.

Mayor Deanna Holiday Ingraham is looking forward to the opportunities the new facility will bring.

“This will give our kids the opportunity to excel inside and outside the classroom. This is such an amazing opportunity,” said Ingraham.

Ward D City Councilwoman, Stephanie Gordon, says the project has a special meaning for her, not only because it will be located in her ward.

“This brings back memories of when my son played soccer here as a little boy. I’m happy that soccer will continue to be shared with children in our community,” said Gordon.

Georgia Sports Park is set to open by Fall of 2019.

