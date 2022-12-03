East Point opens warming center as temperatures plummet

People can guide vulnerable residents to the City Annex, leaders said.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Temperatures will plummet overnight across Georgia Saturday night leaving cities to think of some of their most vulnerable residents.

A hard freeze is forecasted to set in as night falls. Lows for the Atlanta metro will be in the low to mid-20s, according to forecasters.

To help unhoused residents combat the cold, The City of East Point is opening its warming center Saturday.

People can take vulnerable residents or guide others to the East Point Warming Center at the City Annex at 3121 Norman Berry Drive. It will open at 6 p.m. and close Sunday at 8 a.m.