East Point PD offering up to $2,500 signing bonuses to qualified new officers

The police department will be accepting applications for potential candidates effective immediately.

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Police Department is hiring, but that’s not all.

For those applicants who qualify, EPPD is offering up to a $2,500 signing bonus to join the ranks of the elite team that makeup East Point’s finest.

Something to be aware of if you are serious in applying, the maximum $2,500 signing bonus only applies to Qualified Certified Police Officers. Although, rest assured, the department is also accepting applications for non-certified personnel.

All applicants must be at least 21-years-old to qualify.

“The City of East Point Police Department is looking for a few good men and women to join our ranks to protect and serve our community by joining our team of professionals committed to making a difference,” said Police Chief Tommy Gardner in a press release.

Certified Police Officers - minimum qualifications:

POST-certified position with a minimum of two (2) years of experience and in good standards with POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training).

Non-Certified Police Officers - minimum qualifications:

Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent and be able to meet POST requirements for certification per Georgia law.

The department consists of patrol units, investigators, personnel, and various other support services designed to facilitate the needs of the department and community.

Its goals are to improve the quality of life for all, strive for continuous improvement on efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability to high standards of performance, ethics, and professionalism.

“Everyone that comes into the East Point Police Department, starts out in our patrol division to learn how we do things here the city,” adds EPPD Public Information Officer, Capt. Allyn Glover about potential career paths.

“Then, of course, later on in your career you can be transferred to Detectives, Special Operations, a host of different divisions.”

Eligibility for the pay incentives as follows:

Bachelor’s Degree- $2500

Associate Degree- $1500

Intermediate Certification

Advanced Certification

Field Training Officer Certification

Supervision Certification

Management Certification

As per Chief Gardner, the East Point Police will be seeking applicants who are committed to the overall public safety of East Point as well as provide excellent customer service to its residents.

Those looking to apply for a position should visit the City of East Point’s website or contact either Sgt. Kim Davis (404-559-6346) or Lt. Penny Cavin (404-559-6283) in the department’s Background and Recruitment Office.