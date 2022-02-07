Police investigating after double shooting at East Point apartment complex

According to East Point Police, a 911 caller had advised that several people were shooting at each other.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot while walking with friends at an apartment complex in the area of Pointview Drive in East Point Monday night.

According to East Point Police, a 911 caller had advised that several people were shooting at each other.

When officers arrived at the 2100-block of Pointview Drive, they found a victim who had been shot multiple times. Police said the victim told officers he was walking with friends when a fight began with individuals he didn't know. He said that's when someone started shooting and he was hit. He was not able to give a description of a suspect, according to police.

Investigators said while on the scene, dispatch told them a second person had arrived at Grady Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.