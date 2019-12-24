EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police are looking for a suspect in a November attack that they say is armed and dangerous.

Deon Dionta Poole, 31, is suspected of beating and pistol-whipping a man on November 29. The victim had asked Poole to leave his family's home prior to the time of the attack, according to East Point Police.

He is believed to still be in the Atlanta area.

If you have any information that would help police find Deon Poole please call East Point Police at 404-761-2177. Police consider him armed and dangerous and ask that you not attempt to approach him.