New police chief appointed in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point has appointed a new chief to its police department. On Monday, East Point City Council announced Shawn Buchanan has been selected as the city's new top officer. According to a release from the police department, more than 40 applicants applied for the position over an 11-month search.

Chief Buchanan has served as the Department's Major of Field Operations Division for the last three years.

“I’m very proud to continue to protect and serve this community that I’ve been a part of for more than two decades,” Buchanan said. “My primary responsibility is to provide a safe and secure community for residents to flourish and businesses to prosper.”

Chief Buchanan has been with the East Point Police Department for 23 years. He started as a Patrol Officer in December 1998. He has since worn many hats and has taken on several positions for the police department. Buchanan has worked in the Detectives Division, Traffic Unit, Special Operations Unit, served as Assistant Watch Commander and most recently as a Major of Field Operations.

As a native of Atlanta, Buchanan graduated from Campbell High School. He also attended The Georgia Institute of Technology, Columbus State University, and Georgia Southern University, where he received a master's in business administration, public administration, and a bachelor's in criminal justice.

He also graduated from Georgia Chief School in 2019, attended the Senior Management Institute for Police Class 49 from Boston University, and attended the Southern Police Institute Class 124 from the University of Louisville.