East Point police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault, armed robbery

Authorities are looking for tips that will lead to the arrest of wanted suspect.

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police need your help to find a man accused of multiple severe crimes in the area.

Police are looking for an 18-year-old black man, K’Vion Marche’ Valentine who is 5’ 11’’ and 145 lbs.

Wanted for several crimes including multiple counts of aggravated assault, motor vehicle hijacking, and armed robbery.

Valentine goes by the nickname ‘Blue’. He has medium-length dreads that have been known to be either blue, blonde, or black in color.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Det. Allen at the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177 or 404-559.6370. If you wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).