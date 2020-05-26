The Cat’s Meow | East Point resident builds deluxe 'catio' for his feline friends

‘Chateau de Chatons’ creates the purr-fect solution for Jefferson Park cat lover.

EAST POINT, Ga. — An avid cat lover and longtime East Point resident recently brought his idea of building a ‘patio’ or cat patio to fruition.

Curt Rush dubbed the impressive structure, ‘Chateau de Chatons’ which roughly translates to ‘the Kitten’s Castle’ in French.

It's an enormous playpen that includes a drinking fountain, large scratching post, a few pieces of furniture even cat-sized ones, a hammock, and a ramp that leads to a ‘catwalk’ that connects to a ‘penthouse perch’ that sits up in a nearby tree.

“They're out here all day and all night, they just love it. I know they're out here getting some fresh air, having fun and they're safe," said Rush.

Rush is also the president of the local animal non-profit, Tri-Cities Friends of Kitties, a volunteer-based organization that focuses on the ethical treatment and education of stray, homeless or feral cats living in the Tri-Cities area.

While many animal services have drastically limited due to the pandemic, the Chateau de Chatons also helps provide somewhat of a sanctuary as well as a play space for his feline friends.

Built in only three days by friend and local handyman, Randy T. Nash, the Chateau de Chatons held its ‘unofficial’ grand opening this past weekend as Rush invited some friends, neighbors, and other cat enthusiasts over to see it for themselves.

A socially distant good time was had by all.

For more information about the Tri-Cities Friends of Kitties, visit their website or join their Facebook page for updates on our frisky felines.