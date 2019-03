EAST POINT, Ga. — Authorities confirm one person has died in a shooting in a Friday night shooting in East Point.

The shooting happened on DeLowe Drive and involved two people being shot. East Point Detective Ebony Johnson said that the investigation is still ongoing so few details are available.

Police haven't specified whether the shooting involved any other people, nor have they identified a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.