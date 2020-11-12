Police: Loss prevention employee shot at East Point Walmart

Here is what we know.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Law enforcement officers were called to an East Point Walmart to investigate a shooting.

East Point Police Department Capt. A. Glover told 11Alive the shooting happened at the Walmart located on Cleveland Avenue on Friday just before noon.

Police said a loss prevention employee tried to talk with a person who was allegedly shoplifting inside of the store. The suspected shoplifter allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

Another employee was outside at his car saw the man running in the parking lot and called 911. Police said they flooded the area and found the suspected shooter and took him into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital. At last check, officers said he was in serious condition.