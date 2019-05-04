EAST POINT, Ga. — Repair scammers are targeting people in East Point, especially senior citizens according to East Point Police.

Bernice Howard says she gave a man $300 to repair her roof, but he didn't fix anything.

“There’s still a hole there, and every time in rains it gets wet all over,” said Howard.

Howard says she connected with the man after noticing his work on a neighbor’s house.

“He seemed like a nice guy, he worked for an actual company it seemed,” said Howard.

Once she complained he didn’t finish the project, the man stopped returning any calls, according to Howard.

“Every time I call I can’t get him on the phone,” said Howard.

Investigators say make sure contractors have a license, and look them up in the Better Business Bureau before handing over any money.

And, if you do feel you were scammed, contact police.

RELATED: Man once arrested for roofing scams facing new charges

RELATED: Scam Ringleader to Serve 4 Years

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.