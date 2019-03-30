EAST POINT, Ga. — The City of East Point hosted the Hose Uncoupling Ceremony for the new Fire Station #4 today. The fire house was officially named the "Chief Rosemary Roberts Cloud Fire Station & Training Facility" in honor of Chief Cloud on her birthday.The retired Chief was joined by many members of the community as well as family members and a host of city officials including Mayor Deana Ingraham.

Chief Cloud gave remarks during the ceremony, "It's a surreal moment, I never thought I would ever see such a thing as this," said Cloud. "It makes me feel good to know that they are getting what they need," Chief Cloud spoke of the firefighters new, cutting edge facility.

On April 2, 2002, the City of East Point made history by naming Chief Cloud as its first Black Female Fire Chief in the city and in the United States. Chief Cloud’s career in fire services spans thirty years. As a result of her leadership, the East Point Fire Department aggressively enforces fire codes, conducts detailed inspections and eagerly attends local schools and neighborhood meetings to showcase their fire prevention programs. She was the Fire Chief in East Point for twelve years before retiring in 2015.

The Chief Rosemary Roberts Cloud Fire Station & Training Facility is a $3.25-million dollar project. The 12,000 square foot facility consists of four engine bays with a manufactured burn tower located in the rear. The burn tower will serve as a training location for Firefighters in East Point and surrounding jurisdictions.

