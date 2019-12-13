EAST POINT, Ga. — The non-profit charity group, Blankies 4 My Buddies, hosted the return of its 3rd Annual Giving Bowl this past week. The 7-on-7 flag football game encourages kids, ages 11 - 14, to play with the purpose of helping their community by raising donations for those in need.

Blankies 4 My Buddies is the local charitable group started by 12-year-old, Chris ‘C.J.’ Matthews. Matthews was the Community Service Honoree at the 2019 YOU Awards held in South Fulton in March. This year he was also honored to be an ambassador for Giving Tuesday Kids, a spinoff of the Giving Tuesday global movement.

Chris 'CJ' Matthews, Sr, coaching a team at the 3rd Annual Giving Bowl

For the past 3 years, C.J. has teamed up with H2H, Inc. (Here 2 Help), a nonprofit organization founded to bring relief to and uplift those in need. The two organizations collaborate to provide food for families for the holidays and blankets for kids who are sick or struggling and need an extra dose of comfort.

“I am happy to be working with H2H again this year because, through their partnerships, they help us to reach our goals of feeding families, something we couldn’t do to this magnitude without them,’ says Chris ‘C.J.’ Matthews Sr, father of CJ Matthews, Jr.

Blankies 4 My Buddies was founded in 2013 after the Matthews’ Family endured the loss of their daughter during childbirth. C.J. Junior was devastated and his parents knew they needed to do something to help him to cope.

Through helping others in the spirit of his unborn sister, he was able to move beyond the hurt and find something that made him feel good when he thinks of his lost sister.

Monetary donations for the campaign will be accepted at www.gofundme.com/2019-giving-bowl. For more information about Blankies 4 My Buddies, visit www.blankies4mybuddies.com.

