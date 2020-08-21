New brand, same passion | Family-owned gym finds new home in East Point

After calling College Park home for nearly a decade, phys.ed.atl, né CrossFit College Park, moves to East Point.

EAST POINT, Ga. — "Building stronger communities, one member at a time."

This statement served as the unofficial slogan of the family-owned and operated workout facility since they first opened their doors near the College Park Cemetery off of Virginia Avenue, back in March 2011.

Whether or not you’ve ever stepped foot into a CrossFit gym or not, their presence and often near-dominance of the fitness arena is undeniable. According to their website, even the term "crossfire" is defined as the "sport of fitness."

Since then, a convergence of the factors led to the Griffins finally deciding to pull up stakes and move their operations a couple of miles down the road to East Point. Primarily, the steady increase in rent in College Park was the initial catalyst -- coupled with the need for more space due to increasing memberships.

“There's a lot of people that the thought of CrossFit scares to death," said founder and co-owner Mike Griffin. "They don't realize it is very adaptable to where you are physically.”

“We've had a good flow of new people coming in, and we've retained most of our other members, too,” he added.

Enter the year of our Lord, 2020, and their search for not only a suitable, but superior, space became available at 1500 Nabell Avenue, just off of Main Street in East Point, tucked just behind the Harold Sheats Overpass.

With their new location squared away, the next issue at hand was their re-branding. Not only did it not make sense for the Griffins to continue to refer to their business as ‘Crossfit College Park’ any longer, but a paradigm shift had occurred with the CrossFit ‘family,’ nationwide.

Shortly after the death of George Floyd a few months ago, Greg Glassman, the founder and CEO of CrossFit, Inc., sent out a couple of tweets that were deemed offensive and ultimately racist enough, that even after an official apology, Glassman chose to step down as CEO of the company.

That wasn’t the worst of it either. An excess of 1,000 CrossFit gym owners abandoned the brand, plus their main sports apparel partner, Reebok, dropped them as a client.

So, it seemed as good a time as any for the Griffins and the now-defunct Crossfit College Park, to carve out a new identity along with their move to East Point.

Co-owner Nic Griffin told My East Point News that the decision to rebrand the gym has been in discussion for the past couple of years.

“I have been wanting for the last two years to do a rebranding -- something that we could create as our own. I've always felt that we have more to offer than CrossFit,” attests Griffin.

The new East Point location will still offer the same fun yet challenging classes, although with a somewhat abbreviated schedule, while they continue to work on expanding their new 12,000 square foot facility into a more fully-realized cross-training environment with classes that begin as early as 6 am.

As phys.ed.atl takes over their new 12,000 square foot facility, they will only be running CrossFit classes at 6 am - 8:30 am - 4 pm - 5:15 pm and 6:30 pm Monday through Friday. In addition, there will also be a single class on Saturday mornings at 9 am.

If any resident is curious and wants to check out their facility, the owners invite interested parties to give them a call or text to Nic at (404) 867-6553.

For more information and updates about class schedules for phys.ed.atl, visit their website.