Fire damages truck, collapses roof at East Point Fire station

EAST POINT, Ga. — Twelve firefighters are being sent to different locations after a fire erupted at East Point Fire Station No. 3 on North Commerce Drive late Friday night. The fire caused massive damage to the station. East Point authorities said no firefighters were hurt.

The fire destroyed one of the crew's fire truck engines along with its gear. The roof of the station collapsed in the Bay area. Along with the fire truck, some firefighter gear was also damaged.

The living quarters had water damage with some smoke affecting the area.

The East Point Fire Department said the 911 center received a call from a passerby reporting the fire at 11:32 p.m. The dispatch center checked in with crews at Fire Station No. 3 and radioed additional firefighters to the scene to help put it out. Neighboring cities' fire departments also provided support to the station.

East Point Fire Chief Corey Thornton released a statement, saying the fire has impacted their daily operations. However, they are redeploying the firefighters at Station No. 3 to their two other locations.

"Tragically, the fire at Fire Station #3 destroyed the Bay Area; as well as an Apparatus that was 16 years old, but still viable for service. I and the entire East Point Fire Department frontline and Administrative Team are truly grateful that no lives were lost, and that none of our Firefighters on duty at the time at Station #3 were injured," the chief's statement reads in part.

Thornton added they would continue to provide support to businesses and residents in the area. They are also working to replace any equipment that was lost.

"We are a strong Department, and we will recover," Thornton said.