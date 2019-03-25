EAST POINT, Ga. — Nearly 100 kids played ball with some heavy hitters thanks to a new program from East Point Parks and Recreation.

Former Atlanta Braves players, Marvin Freeman and Dwight Smith, were the first to step into the “Coaches Clinic” Saturday.

Freeman is a pitcher who played for the Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies. Smith was an outfielder with the Braves, Chicago Cubs, California Angels, and Baltimore Orioles.

During the session, the men shared techniques with the children ages 5-14, while giving encouragement and telling stories of their days in the major leagues.

Athletic coordinator, Otis Key, says it was a great opportunity to inspire the next generation of players.

“It gave them a chance to see someone who looks like us who was successful in baseball,” said Key.

Keys says he plans to have more professional athletes in future clinics, including football and basketball players.

