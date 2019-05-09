EAST POINT, Ga. — What’s in a name? A lot, apparently. Metro Atlanta has seen its fair share of renaming things lately, from Confederate Ave in Grant Park to Tyler Perry’s name

The MARTA Station renaming project began last year amongst the groundswell of state & municipal entities looking to remove Confederate name from public structures, parks, and roads.

While the initiative was put forth to the community at large several months ago by MARTA, there hadn’t been much movement on the Lakewood / Fort McPherson station.

The transportation agency is looking to rename five of its nearly 40 rail stations. The reasoning behind which is that it was felt that the names of these five stations were outdated. The Fort McPherson station falls under that due to the fact that it has been officially decommissioned as an Army base.

A new highway sign for Tyler Perry Studios replaces signs for Fort McPherson.

Dorjan Williams

Throughout the summer, MARTA has been holding community meetings in order to get feedback from the public before moving forward with any name changes. Currently, there’s no meeting scheduled for the Fort McPherson station.

Lakewood/Fort McPherson MARTA street sign

For more information about MARTA Station Renaming project, first, click on the link to their survey or send a direct email to MARTA at MARTATCF@tcfatl.com.

