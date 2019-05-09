EAST POINT, Ga. — What’s in a name? A lot, apparently. Metro Atlanta has seen its fair share of renaming things lately, from Confederate Ave in Grant Park to Tyler Perry’s name
The MARTA Station renaming project began last year amongst the groundswell of state & municipal entities looking to remove Confederate name from public structures, parks, and roads.
While the initiative was put forth to the community at large several months ago by MARTA, there hadn’t been much movement on the Lakewood / Fort McPherson station.
The transportation agency is looking to rename five of its nearly 40 rail stations. The reasoning behind which is that it was felt that the names of these five stations were outdated. The Fort McPherson station falls under that due to the fact that it has been officially decommissioned as an Army base.
RELATED: MARTA considering changing 5 rail station names
Throughout the summer, MARTA has been holding community meetings in order to get feedback from the public before moving forward with any name changes. Currently, there’s no meeting scheduled for the Fort McPherson station.
RELATED: This will be the new name of Atlanta's Confederate Avenue
For more information about MARTA Station Renaming project, first, click on the link to their survey or send a direct email to MARTA at MARTATCF@tcfatl.com.
Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.
RELATED:
East Point residents make their voices heard at town hall meeting
East Point is (almost) ready to get a kick out of new soccer field
Faith and family legacy: East Point's little print shop that could