Here's what you need to know about East Point's ticket amnesty period

The city is offering ticket amnesty for the duration of about three months.

EAST POINT, Ga. — The City of East Point is accepting requests for ticket amnesty starting Monday.

According to the city's website, the East Point Municipal Court is starting a Ticket Amnesty Period that will last about three months. The program will start on Monday, Feb. 14 and it will run until Monday, May 9.

During the period, East Point officials said the court will waive fees added from failure to appear in court for tickets.

The purpose of this program is to provide relief to people who find themselves in default of a court-ordered ticket or obligation. The city has held this program several years in the past. City leaders previously said it helps residents in the area reconcile unpaid fees and fines.