EAST POINT, Ga. — They're baaaaack!

Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us. While the ‘official’ season can start as early as the beginning of January, most troops begin selling somewhere around mid-January through late March.

East Point-based Troop 19707 kicked off the beginning of their season with a fundraiser at local popular East Point staple, Oz Pizza, on Jan 21.

“Lookee. Lookee. Lookee. Get your Girl Scout Cookies!,” is the personal mantra of Troop 19707. Patrons and passersby lined up to get their favorite flavors from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The troop is raising funds for a group trip to the Grand Canyon for their Spring Break trip.

Troop 19707 is based out of Conley Hills Elementary School in East Point and they will be holding regular fundraisers at Oz Pizza every other Tuesday up until April, 1st.

To find cookies near you visit the Girlscouts.org cookie search page and to learn more about Girl Scout troops in the Atlanta area, click here.

