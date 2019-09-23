EAST POINT, Ga. — Two Good Samaritans were shot when they approached two suspects attempting to break into cars in the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement off Camp Creek Parkway in East Point on Monday, police said.

East Point Police were called to the Lowe's shortly after 1 p.m. The two victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims was shot in the chest, an eyewitness told 11Alive.

Police are looking for two black men who fled the scene in a black car, possibly a Nissan Maxima or Altima. The car had heavily tinted windows and aftermarket wheels.

The Lowe's store remained closed this afternoon. Eyewitnesses say one of the victims fled into the store for treatment before police arrived. A sign on the door said the store was closed for an inconvenience.

