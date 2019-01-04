EAST POINT, Ga. — Many who live on Headland Drive say they’ve endured speeding MARTA buses for years.

“We have a sign that says for buses to go 25 miles an hour, but drivers seem to ignore it,” said Minister J.H. Hall.

Hall and many of her neighbors insist the buses drive so fast, items are shaken in their homes.

“When it [MARTA] passes and it's speeding, it causes violent vibrations to my house. Intense vibrations,” said Hall.

Residents say despite their regular complaints to MARTA, they haven’t seen any results.

“Nothing has been done to improve the situation, or alleviate the suffering of these people,” said Teresa Ugwanyi.

After reaching out to MARTA, representatives told My East Point News they have dispatched engineers to learn more about the situation.

