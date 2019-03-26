EAST POINT, Ga. — In recent years, PrEP has been considered a major weapon in the fight against HIV, according to many health professionals.

The treatment, usually sold under the brand name Truvada, is a medication used to prevent the transmission of the disease.

“I’m on it, many people I know are on it,” said Yasmyne Hunter.

Hunter is an educator at LaGender Inc, an East Point based group that advocates for HIV/AIDS prevention and other issues transgender face.

However, recent reports that man in Sydney, Australia contracted the disease despite being on the medication, was a disappointment said Hunter. This is the 7th reported case where the drug failed, including some in the United States, according to HIV experts.

Hermeyone Bell, a nurse practitioner at Positive Impact, says many patients are voicing their concern.

“Since this recent case was announced a few days ago, I have several asking if they should even try it, PrEP,” said Bell.

Yet, Bell says she still encourages patients to use the medication.

“Some of those cases, people weren’t taking the medication 100 percent correctly,” said Bell.

The treatment is not simply taking a pill, Bell explained..

"It’s a whole program, patients need to be tested every three months, there are several evaluations, and other steps," said Bell.

According to Bell, when she considers the number of people who are risk for HIV in her treatment area, it would be unwise to allow those cases to deter her from recommending the medication.

It’s no secret metro Atlanta has the one of highest HIV rates in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were about 29.4 HIV cases per 100,000 people in 2017.

Fulton County has some of the highest concentration of cases, including about 3,168 reported in East Point, according to AIDSvu.

“If you’re someone who might come in contact with someone who is HIV positive, it is the best defense besides safe sex, that we have right now,” said Bell.

CDC studies have shown that PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by more than 90 percent when used consistently. Among people who inject drugs, PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV by more than 70 percent when used consistently.

When asked if the recent report affected their support of PrEP, the organization sent the following statement:

"CDC continues to recommend daily dosing of PrEP and urges people at substantial risk for HIV infection and their health care providers to continue to follow current CDC guidelines."

Hunter agrees, and says her organization is still recommending the PrEP regimen as well.

“You want to save as many lives as possible, if there’s a drug that can possibly save someone’s life you want to push that drug,” said Hunter.

Officials said PrEP is a powerful prevention option, but abstinence is the best way to prevent getting HIV from a sex partner.

