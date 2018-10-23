EAST POINT, Ga. -- East Point Police are cleaning up the streets with a Gun Buyback event.

On Oct. 27, people can turn in guns and get gift cards in return with no questions asked.

For handguns and shot guns, participants can receive a $100 gift card. Those who bring in assault weapons can receive a $150 gift card.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the East Point Police Precinct, which is located at Camp Creek Marketplace at 3645 Marketplace Boulevard, Suite 110.

