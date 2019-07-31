EAST POINT, Ga. — When I asked the CEO and founder of the Roschelle Woyee Scholarship Foundation, why choose East Point? Her answer was simple. Why not?

Robynn Woyee-Kollie is all too familiar with the ramifications of domestic abuse. Her sister, Roschelle, was shot and killed in the doorway of her own home by an angry boyfriend. She was only 19-years old at the time and left behind a 1-year old daughter.

“Domestic violence is emotional, psychological and financial,” said Woyee-Kollie, “In order for people to be aware of domestic violence. First, we have to sit down and evaluate all the different aspects of it.

Since the events of that tragic night, Robynn has made it her mission in life to bring awareness to the plight of domestic abuse. The Scholarship Foundation was designed to provide support to children who are at-risk, survivors of domestic or sexual abuse between the ages of 11 to 20.

Roschelle Woyee Scholarship Foundation event

The Foundation also provides mentorships and school supplies to this in need. Robynn is also hosting an event this weekend to raise donations for school supplies. To find out more information about the event and the Roschelle Woyee Scholarship Foundation, visit their website.

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.

***

Local fraternity hosts special luncheon for East Point first responders

Non-profit committed to making sure that no 'sole' is left behind

Homecare center helps families find emotional healing through hospice