EAST POINT, Ga. — Hundreds came to watch the Georgia Spartans take on the Atlanta Legends Saturday, March 30, while finding out how to live a healthy lifestyle.

The “Learn to Live” expo hosted by Spartans owner, Jerell Shearin, was inspired by personal struggles.

“My mom was a two-time breast cancer survivor,” said Shearin.

Healthcare screenings, aerobic classes and boxing training were only a few of the activities during the event, held at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center.

While she enjoyed the basketball game, East Point City Councilmember Stephanie Gordon said the health education aspect is what attracted her support.

“Raising awareness about the importance of routine healthcare checks and being in tune with our physical fitness is important,” said Gordon.

Sherrin says this is one of many community events the Spartans have planned this year. Check out their schedule on their website.

