EAST POINT, Ga. — Whoever said that it's not easy being green certainly hasn't been to East Point lately. In addition to being nominated as the pilot city for the Food Well Alliance urban agriculture program, the East Point Main Street Association arranged for the 'final' festival of the 2019 season to be the Indie Green Festival!

The nascent eco-friendly, vegan-centric festival was started by an ambitious young entrepreneur, Douglas Young of Johns Creek. Having already made an impact in Duluth and Norcross, the Indie Green Festival will be making its southside debut this weekend in East Point.

“The Indie Green mission statement is to foster community pride and also showcase vegan products. Promote being cruelty-free. Living sustainable and just showing compassion for one another. So it's all about love y'know,” professed festival founder, Douglas Young.

Once relegated to the cultural fringes of society, vegan cuisine and culture have definitely broken through to the mainstream. The locally sourced event was designed to allow residents to sample and discover the benefits of vegan and plant-based cuisine. In fact, there will be a Best Plant-Based Burger Contest amongst the variety of activities planned for the event.

Leslie Zinn, owner of Arden's Gardens, one of the festival's vendors, had this to say: “We're hoping to interact with customers that maybe have never come in our store but we're located, right here. We want to introduce some new foods that we've been working on. We're so excited to be able to do it in this setting and see what the feedback is like. So we can offer it to more people if the feedback's great."

In addition to the burger contest, other highlights include artisans and vendors, key speakers and local chefs. Look to see live performances from Rae and The Ragdolls, Pioneer, and Nehzahr.

For more information about this festival, visit their website.

