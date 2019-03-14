EAST POINT, Ga. — The teenage years are tough time for most, and girls face specific challenges.

Which is why Jackie Martin says she started the Just Us Girls program more than 10 years ago.

The former nurse practitioner noticed many of her patients needed a helping hand with their teens.

“I felt for those parents, and I felt in a small way I could do something,” she said.

Based in East Point, the organization mentors young girls starting in middle school, and througout high school.

“We try to give them a sense that they can come here, they’re safe, and they have someone they can talk to about issues they’re experiencing,” she said.

There are usually about 25 girls in the program at one time.

“We take a two-prong approach. We meet as a group twice a month, and the mentors meet with the girls individually,” said Martin.

Volunteers perform several activities with the girls such as etiquette training, public speaking, and overall preparing for their future.

But most importantly Martin says, the volunteers provide the girls with someone they can talk to.

“The goal is for the mentors to form real relationships with the girls, not to replace the parent, but to have one more person in their they can trust,” said Martin.

Martin says the group is always in need of qualified volunteers.

To learn more about the program check out their website here: Just Us Girls

