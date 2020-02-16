EAST POINT, Ga. — A Real Housewives of Atlanta star is responding to Friday night's shooting at a popular metro Atlanta restaurant she co-owns - Old Lady Gang.

The shooting happened inside the local chain's East Point location. Three people were injured including two people considered innocent bystanders and one person who was believed to be the intended target.

"My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th," Kandi Burruss said. "An evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different."

RELATED: Kandi Burruss-owned Old Lady Gang restaurant erupts in gunfire in East Point, shooting injures 3

Burruss said her family's thoughts and prayers went out to those who were harmed or negatively impacted by Friday's violence. She added that she's aware that the matter is being investigated by police and that she and others with Old Lady Gang are cooperating with law enforcement during their search for answers.

"As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area," Burruss wrote. "We hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values."

RELATED: Witnesses near Old Lady Gang restaurant describe shooting: I heard two pops... pop pop!

In addition to offering her prayers, Burruss also thanked the community for them.

"We encourage anyone with information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible."

She included a photo with only three words: "God's got you."