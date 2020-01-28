EAST POINT, Ga. — Just three months ago, W-Underdog warrior pup Bella was barely more than skin and bones.

After a phone call from her owner, the W-Underdogs came to the rescue with a brand-new dog house, free of charge, along with free dog food and dishes.

Less than 12 weeks later, you can see the difference in her demeanor.

In addition to the basic needs of food, shelter and water, raising a dog also takes love, patience and most of all, training.That’s where W-Underdogs comes in.

Grace Hamlin, the founder and owner of The W-Underdogs enlisted the help of a friend and professional dog trainer, Aly Lecznar to teach a class on basic commands and handling of the pet.

Aly Lecznar, professional dog trainer, teaches a class in basic commands

“Bella is an incredible dog. She’s very resilient and she’s attentive to her handlers,” explained Lecznar, “Many people associate dog training with ‘sit down’ and ’stay’ but modern dog training is about teaching them life skills.”

Hamlin tells My East Point News that she is pretty certain that continued training will only make Bella more comfortable and easy to be around at home, but also that spending more time out of the yard as part of her training will only make Bella become more comfortable in a variety of situations.

You can keep track of Bella’s journey at My East Point News or on The W-Underdog website.

