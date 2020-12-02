EAST POINT, Ga. — The College Park Skyhawks have certainly been busy in the community since the grand opening of the Gateway Center Arena last Fall. Starting with the launch of their Inaugural 'Season of Giving' Event in December.

Last month alone, the team participated in MLK Day Community Clean-Up Event on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as well as treating two groups of students from the Richmond Hill K-8 school in Augusta to a free basketball as part of their TEAM UP Mentorship program.

Continuing with the teams’ contribution to Georgia’s youth, Skyhawks players and members of the coaching staff teamed up with the coaches from the city of East Point Parks and Recreation for a basketball clinic for elementary and middle school players.

Asst. Coach Shelden Williams and point guard, Cat Barber, ran through basic drills with the kids in attendance as part of a skill-building clinic, prior to the players splitting up into and practicing with their respective teams.

“It’s always good to come back and let the kids know that their dream can come true,” said Cat Barber, point guard for the Skyhawks.

Asst. Coach Sheldon Williams, who transitioned into coaching after a career as a player, both domestic and abroad, had this to share with My East Point News.

“Me being in the position that I’ve been in, playing overseas, I feel like that I’m able to give back.”

