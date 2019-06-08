EAST POINT, Ga. — The shopping center at the corner of Headland & Delowe in East Point was just one of the many innocuous plazas around the city. However, for the past five years, the Back to School Bash transformed the unassuming strip mall into a community block party complete with live DJ, bounce houses, food, and activities.

What was created as a way to give something back to the community, the Back to School Bash is the brainchild of Jerel Buycks and Darnell Shelton. Buycks, an Ohio native, is the co-owner of the Royal Roots Barbershop which has called the Headland & Delowe location in East Point it's home for the past 16 years.

RELATED: Non-profit committed to making sure that no 'sole' is left behind

“The barbershop has always been a pillar and a foundation of community service and community organization. We just see it as our role as men to help the kids get started in a positive way,” affirms Buycks.

Royal Roots barbers hard at work

Buycks said that he felt compelled to create some way to give something back to the residents of the community he and his shop served. He started what was to become the Bash several years before he joined forces with Shelton, a friend, and former customer.

Shelton had this to say, “I once was one of these young children here. I once was in this line. So, I understand the importance of giving back but also the importance of being prepared. If you’re not prepared then you can’t succeed.”

For more information about the annual community event and the H.U.G.S. Foundation, visit their website.

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.

***

City of East Point making real progress with downtown revitalization

Black Lives Matter-inspired play debuts in East Point

Hope, help for relief from domestic violence in East Point