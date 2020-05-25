Local distributor delivers 400 produce boxes to healthcare workers at area hospital

Royal Food Service joins national initiative, ‘Feeding Our Frontlines’ to distribute boxes in cities hit hardest by COVID-19.

EAST POINT, Ga. — For over the past two months, healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19.

While the numbers of cases here in the state of Georgia have yet to ‘flatten’, those same workers have remained dedicated to the ongoing struggle of serving others.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the ‘Feeding Our Frontlines’ initiative, now its community’s turn to serve them.

“Here at Royal Food Service, we believe that produce is personal, and nourishing our communities is very important to us. It’s a passion that we’ve had since the very beginning,” says Jeannine Henderson, Royal Food Service marketing manager. “It’s very important for us to make sure that we can support these workers in some small way.”

Created as a way to show appreciation to healthcare heroes for their courageous efforts on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, Feeding Our Frontlines is a weekly campaign that donates more than $1 million in fresh fruits and vegetables to benefit the healthcare responders battling COVID-19 crisis here in Georgia.

One local produce distributor, Royal Food Service who has been serving Atlanta and the surrounding areas since 1994, has been making weekly deliveries since the beginning of the initiative.

Those locations have included Piedmont Atlanta, Piedmont Mountainside in Jasper, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, and most recently, Piedmont Newnan.

“In the beginning, it was so very challenging, but the support of individuals and organizations here in the community for Piedmont Newnan Hospital has been incredible” said Jennifer Vaughn, Cardiac Cath Lab Mgr for Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

“The frontline staff has worked so hard over the past few months, and to be given a box of fresh produce, that will feed a family of four for a week. It fills my heart.”

At Royal Food Service, each produce box is personally packed by a member of its sales team and weighs approximately 12 - 15 lbs and contains enough fresh produce to feed an entire family of four for up to a week.

For each of their deliveries, Royal provides 400 boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables to hospital staff that has been working around the clock during the pandemic as their token of gratitude for the healthcare workers’ tireless efforts.

To learn more about Produce Partners, their mission, or to find a way to support, distribute, or bring donations to your hospital visit www.producepartners.org