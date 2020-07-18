Local employment agency helps get residents back to work with drive-thru job fair

ProLogistix hosted its first drive-thru job fair during pandemic

EAST POINT, Ga. — Due to the pandemic, unemployment rates skyrocketed throughout the metro Atlanta area and beyond leaving many citizens uncertain about their future employment options.

However, nearly four months after the pandemic was officially announced, there may be a bit of hope on the horizon.

According to a local employment agency, ProLogistix-Atlanta, as companies have had to restructure to a more on-line dynamic particularly where on-line sales are involved, the demand for warehouse personnel have been steadily on the rise.

My East Point News spoke with ProLogistix Business Development Manager Brenda Burnett about the impetus for this job fair during the COVID shutdowns. Here’s what she had to share.

“Two hurdles that we're facing right now are the health scares of people returning to work with the COVID spiking up again, and the current unemployment incentives expiring at the end of this month, we're hoping to see more people, you know, wanting to return to the workforce.”

ProLogistix focuses on finding qualified employees for experienced as well as entry-level personnel for warehouse positions. These jobs range from temporary, temp to hire, and direct hires.

For more info about ProLogistix-Atlanta, visit their website.